<p>Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday exhorted the people of Assam to elect a government in next year’s assembly polls which will work against infiltration and in favour of development of the state.</p><p>He claimed that Assam has made progress over the last 10 years of BJP regime in the state and 11 years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.</p><p>Speaking after inaugurating a 5,000-seat auditorium here, Shah said, “In elections in March-April next year, elect a government that doesn’t allow infiltration and works for the progress of Assam.”</p>.Amit Shah unveils new Guwahati Police Commissionerate building, surveillance system.<p>“Much progress has been achieved in the last 10 years in Assam under the BJP governments. Bless the BJP with another 5 years and every infiltrator will be identified and sent back,” he said.</p><p>The Union minister took a swipe at the Congress, blaming it for the state’s infiltration problem.</p><p>“For the sake of vote bank, the Congress encouraged infiltration which has threatened the identity of Assam today,” he alleged.</p><p>Shah asserted that the BJP-led government is now working for ‘cultural and economic renaissance’ of the state, and the ‘Jyoti-Bishnu Antarjatik Kala Mandir’ inaugurated by him at the event is a symbol of the state’s growth.</p>