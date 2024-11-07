First Integrated Check Post along India-Bhutan border opened in Assam

<p>Darranga: The first Integrated Check Post (ICP) along the India-Bhutan border was inaugurated at Darranga in Assam on Thursday, officials said.</p>.<p>Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the ICP in presence of Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay.</p>.<p>ICP Darranga, sprawling across 14.5 acres and located about 700 metres from the India-Bhutan border, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities including an office complex, parking areas, loading and unloading zones, a weighbridge, a warehouse, and residential quarters for officials.</p>.Pakistani border police charged with rape at check post.<p>Developed by Land Ports Authority of India, it also features inspection spaces, plant quarantine systems and parking facilities to ensure efficient operations.</p>.<p>The strategic location of Darranga is further boosted by its connectivity.</p>.<p>On the Indian side, it is well-connected to National Highway 27 near Rangia, while on the Bhutanese side, robust customs infrastructure at Samdrup-Jongkhar ensures efficient trade.</p>.<p>Ongoing improvements to the highway from Samdrup-Jongkhar to Tashigang are expected to further enhance connectivity and trade prospects.</p>