First Integrated Check Post along India-Bhutan border opened in Assam

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the ICP in presence of Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 09:07 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 09:07 IST
India NewsAssamBhutancheck posts

