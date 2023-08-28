Floods affect over 1.90 lakh across 17 districts, one drowns in Sivasagar

Flood situation in Assam worsened in the past 24-hours affecting over 1.90 lakh people in 17 districts while one person drowned in Sivasagar district.

The river Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger levels in at least four places, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat while four other rivers also crossed their danger marks.

North Assam districts, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji remained the worst affected with 47,338 and 40,997 people remaining affected. Heavy rains in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh added to the flood situation in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, sources said. The situation is likely to worsen further as heavy rains continue in several places across Assam and the hills of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.