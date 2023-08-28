Floods affect over 1.90 lakh across 17 districts, one drowns in Sivasagar

Flood situation in Assam worsened in the past 24-hours affecting over 1.90 lakh people in 17 districts while one person drowned in Sivasagar district.
The river Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger levels in at least four places, Dibrugarh, Dhubri, Tezpur and Nematighat while four other rivers also crossed their danger marks.
North Assam districts, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji remained the worst affected with 47,338 and 40,997 people remaining affected. Heavy rains in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh added to the flood situation in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, sources said. The situation is likely to worsen further as heavy rains continue in several places across Assam and the hills of neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.
The daily flood bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Monday evening said six more districts were affected by the flood in the past 24 hours affecting more than 1.45 lakh people. It said a total of 1,90,675 people remained affected in 522 villages on Monday.The ASDMA bulletin said 47 relief camps have been opened in Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Chirang and Sonitpur districts. Crop areas of over 8,086 hectares have also been damaged due to the floods so far.The flood is an annual disaster in Assam and 14 people died in the first wave this year in June-July. The death of one person in Sivasagar took the total deaths due to flood this year to 15.