Focus on finding solution, not getting 'national problem' tag: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Assam flood crisis

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that he was focusing on finding a solution for the state's annual flood crisis rather than getting it recognised as a "national problem".

He said the Centre has already made funds available for combating the floods, and more money will be provided for developing infrastructure to tackle the crisis, such as embankments.

Speaking to reporters after visiting flood relief camps in Kamrup district, Sarma said, "If the flood is declared a national problem, how will it benefit us? Rather foreigners will stop coming here when they find it out." "Our focus is on finding a solution. We will benefit if some national solution is there," he added.