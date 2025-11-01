Menu
Gaurav Gogoi slams Himanta over ‘Pakistani agent’ remark, says CM unfit to lead Assam

Gogoi also criticised the timing of the allegations, saying Sarma made the comments on the day when late cultural icon Zubeen Garg’s last movie was released.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 14:23 IST
Published 01 November 2025, 14:23 IST
