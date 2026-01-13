<p>Ahead of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-16-to-come-with-big-camera-update-may-feature-200mp-sensor-3848553">Republic Day in India, OnePlus</a> has kicked off the 2026 edition of its annual Freedom Sale in India.</p><p>Like the previous times, the company is offering big discounts on flagship Android phones, tablets and smart wearables.</p><p><strong>Here are the discount details on OnePlus devices:</strong></p><p>OnePlus 15 and 15R, which start at Rs 72,999 and Rs 47,999 are now available as low as Rs 68,999 and Rs 44,999, respectively.</p>.77th Indian Republic Day: Here's how to check availability and buy tickets to attend January 2026 parade, beating retreat ceremony.<p>OnePlus Nord 5 is getting a temporary discount of Rs 1,500 and an extra instant cash back of Rs 1,500. This brings the cost of the base model from Rs 33,999 to Rs 30,999.</p>.OnePlus 15 review: Solid performer with minimalistic form factor.<p>OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be available for as low as Rs 22,999. The company is offering a temporary discount of Rs 500 and Rs 1,500 cash back via EMI plans.</p> .<p>One year old flagship OnePlus 13 big temporary discount of Rs 8,000 and Rs 4,000 additional cash back via EMI plan. This brings the starting price to 57,999 against MRP Rs 69,999.</p>.OnePlus 13s review: Mini marvel.<p>Even the OnePlus 13R gets a similar limited-time discount of up to Rs 6,000 and Rs 1,000 off. This brings the cost of the base model to Rs 37,999 against MRP Rs 42,999.</p><p>The company is also offering up to Rs 5,000 discount on the mini flagship OnePlus 13s, bringing the cost to Rs 49,999 against MRP Rs 54,999.</p><p>OnePlus is offering discounts of up to Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 via EMI plans on the OnePlus Pad 3 and Pad 2, respectively.</p>.<p>OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Pad Lite get Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 temporary discounts. Additionally, they get a Rs 2,000 discount via instant cash back via debit/credit card. This brings the costs of OnePlus Pad Go 2 and Pad Lite from Rs 26,999 and Rs 15,999 to Rs 23,999 and Rs 11,999, respectively.</p><p>OnePlus Pad Go (1st Gen) gets a Rs 3,000 discount and Rs 1,000 extra off. This brings the cost to Rs 13,999 against MRP Rs 17,999.</p><p>Popular OnePlus earphones, OnePlus Buds Pro 3 and Buds 4, are available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,999 against MRP Rs 11,999 and Rs 5,999, respectively.</p>.OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: Perfect for multimedia consumption.<p>OnePlus Nord Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro, and Buds 3r can be purchased for Rs 1,699 (MRP: Rs 2,299), Rs 2,349 (MRP: Rs 2,999), and Rs 1,449 (MRP: Rs 1,799), respectively.</p><p>OnePlus BWZ2 ANC and BWZ 3 series wired earphones are available for Rs 1,649 and Rs 1,199, respectivel,y against MRP: Rs 2,099 and Rs 1,699, respectively.</p>.Google brings new Gemini AI-powered features to Gmail.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>