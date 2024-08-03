Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini visits Kamakhya temple in Guwahati

Accompanied by his wife, the senior BJP leader prayed for the peace and prosperity of all at the 'shaktipeeth', situated atop Nilachal hills in the city.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 07:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Guwahati: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati on Saturday morning.

Accompanied by his wife, the senior BJP leader prayed for the peace and prosperity of all at the 'shaktipeeth', situated atop Nilachal hills in the city.

"Visited the historic Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal hills in Guwahati and offered my prayers," Saini posted on X, sharing a video of his visit.

"I prayed to Ma Kamakhya, the embodiment of Shakti, for happiness, peace and prosperity of my people of Haryana," he said.

Saini also pledged his lifelong devotion to the goddess.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 August 2024, 07:42 IST
India NewsAssamGuwahatiNayab Singh Saini

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT