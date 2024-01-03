JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore seized in Assam, 2 arrested

The police team recovered 600 grams of heroin from the possession of two drug peddlers in an operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state.
Last Updated 03 January 2024, 11:40 IST

Follow Us

Silchar: Heroin worth around Rs 4.8 crore were seized and two drug peddlers arrested from Cachar district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Sarma said the Cachar District Police carried out an operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state.

The police team recovered 600 grams of heroin from the possession of two persons, he said.

"Two persons have been apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice," Sarma said on X.

A senior official said the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 4.8 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 January 2024, 11:40 IST)
India NewsAssamCrimeHimanta Biswa SarmaDrugsdrug bustHeroin

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT