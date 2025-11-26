<p>Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is trying to prepare "fake voters list" by enrolling names of BJP workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in order to win the 2026 Assembly elections, president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), Gaurav Gogoi, alleged on Wednesday. </p><p>Gogoi, a Lok Sabha member from Assam and deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha, made the allegation during a procession organised in central Assam's Nagaon district on Wednesday as part of "Samvidhan Divas" (Constitution Day) celebrations. </p><p>"A strong rebellion has already begun against Himanta Biswa Sarma among various communities, villages, urban youths, and women across Assam. Alarmed by this, he is now frantically preparing fake voter lists. Sarma wants to become Chief Minister again with votes from outside the state, while the people of Assam want deliverance from his misrule. Representatives in Assam must be elected only by the votes of the people of Assam," Gogoi said. </p><p><strong>Special revision -</strong></p><p>Gogoi's allegation came at a time Election Commission started a "special revision" of the electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam. The suspicion about enrolment of "outsiders" stemmed from a recent statement by Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Anurag Goyal that those coming from other states could also be enrolled in Assam if they removed their names in their home state. </p>.'Joi Zubeen da': Assam Congress President Gaurav Gogoi takes pledge to uphold Zubeen Garg's values.<p>Gogoi, however, said Congress workers were keeping a vigil as the Election Commission’s recent moves appear designed to help the BJP form governments through vote manipulation. "To prevent vote theft, the party is making Block Level Agents and booth committees more vigilant and active." </p><p>"The future of Assam should be in the hands of Assamese people and not on those from outside," Gogoi said. </p><p>Assembly elections in Assam are slated in April next year. Gogoi, who was made the president of APCC in May, is likely to be the CM face of the Congress-led "anti-BJP front" for the polls. </p><p>CM Sarma, however, have several times alleged that Gaurav and his wife, Elizabeth, a British national, are "agents of Pakistan's ISI." Gogoi rubbished the allegation. </p>