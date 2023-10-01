Home
Inter-state drug cartel busted, heroin worth Rs 2 crore seized in Assam

A vehicle coming from Manipur was intercepted at Amingaon in Kamrup district. During the search, 250 gm heroin, worth Rs 2 crore, was recovered.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 10:05 IST

An inter-state drug cartel has been busted in Assam and five peddlers were arrested, including four from Manipur, police said on Sunday.

Heroin worth Rs 2 crore has also been seized during the operation, he said.

"A vehicle coming from Manipur was intercepted at Amingaon in Kamrup district. During the search, 250 gm heroin, worth Rs 2 crore, was recovered," Assam Police Spokesperson Pranabjyoti Goswami said.

The three occupants, including two women, were arrested, Goswami said.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Special Task Force (STF) Additional SP Kalyan Pathak, after getting a tip-off late on Saturday.

"After on-spot interrogation, there was follow-up action. The supplier was coming from Manipur on a flight. We arrested him along with his local contact later in the night," Pathak told PTI.

Of the five arrested persons, four hail from Bishnupur district of Manipur, while one is from Dhemaji in Assam.

"A case has been registered at North Guwahati Police Station under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigation is going on to find out more links of the cartel," he added.

(Published 01 October 2023, 10:05 IST)
India NewsAssamHeroincontrabandseized

