Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Lakhs pour into Guwahati stadium for last glimpse of Zubeen Garg

Many travelled from different parts of the state to pay their homage, awaiting their turn since Sunday to see their idol one last time.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 18:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 18:35 IST
India NewsAssamGuwahatiZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us