VB-G RAM G Bill gets Parliament nod; Opposition leaders sit on overnight protest

The bill, that seeks to replace 20-year-old MGNREGA rural employment programme was passed by Parliament amid Opposition protests, with the Rajya Sabha giving it its nod post midnight on Thursday
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 03:31 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 23:29 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsParliamentOppositionMGNREGA

