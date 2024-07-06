Man continues search for son in Guwahati drains for third day

The state machinery has also launched a search operation since the incident, with various machines and sniffer dogs.

A relentless search by Hiralal has led him to find the sandals he claimed his son was wearing on Thursday evening.

“I have been searching with an iron rod and have managed to find my son's sandals. I possibly cannot find him with the rod. The government has the machinery, they must find my boy,” Hiralal told reporters, showing one of the pairs of sandals he retrieved from the drain, some distance away from the spot where he had found the other.