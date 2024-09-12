Multi-crore stock trading scam: Assamese actress, husband handed over to police by STF

Guwahati: Assamese actress and social media influencer Sumi Bora and her husband, who were detained in connection with the multi-crore online stock trading scam by the Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday, have been handed over to police in Dibrugarh, officials said.

“The STF has handed over both of them to the police over the case registered in Dibrugarh sadar police station related to the trading scam,” SP Rakesh Reddy told reporters here.

He said the police will conduct further investigation and record a detailed statement of Bora and her husband Tarkik.

The duo had been absconding for the last 11 days.

“After conducting the necessary procedures, we will apprise the media about the latest developments,” the SP said.

A senior officer had earlier told PTI that the STF detained them in Dibrugarh, and they will be handed over to police.

DGP G P Singh had also posted on X a photograph of the duo with their faces blackened. “The game is up for them. Compliments to the Team STF,” he said.