NIA recovers 'live' IED from Assam's Lakhimpur

The NIA found out about the bomb during investigation into a case relating to the previous recovery of IEDs from North Lakhimpur district by the Assam Police on August 15.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 15:09 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 15:09 IST
