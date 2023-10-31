Nitin Gandkari inaugurates, lays foundation of NH projects worth over Rs 17,500 crores for Northeast

Guwahati: Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 26 National Highway projects with an investment of more than Rs. 17,500 crores for the Northeast, in Guwahati on Tuesday.
Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance interstate connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism. The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth. NH-515 in Dhemaji district will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, said an official statement.
NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao region and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur. The Paikan to Guwahati airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa in Assam. Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region.
Gadkari laid the foundation stones for the 4-laning/2-laning with paved shoulder of Tinsukia-Makum bypass with a project cost of Rs. 459 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Bogapani to Golai Gaon with Digboi bypass at a project cost of Rs. 357 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Golai Gaon to Ledo with Margherita-Ledo bypass at a project cost of Rs. 643 crore, 4-laning of Kandulijan Gaon – Simen Chapori road at a projected cost of Rs. 609 crore, 4-laning of Simen Chapori – Nagabang Gamsuk road at a projected cost of Rs. 562 crores, among others.
Inauguration:
The Union Road Transport Minister also inaugurated 4-laning of Kaliabor Tiniali – Dolabari road including construction of new 2-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra on National Highway 715 at a cost of Rs. 837 crore, 4-laning of Dokmoka – Loring Thepi road on NH-29 at a cost of Rs. 266 crore, 2 - laning of Powamara to Bataia, Trinokhal to Mundamala and Lowarpuwa to Churaibari on NH-8 at a cost of Rs. 167 crore and the strengthening of Numaligarh – Khatkhati road on NH-129 at a cost of Rs. 146 crore.
Lauding the role of Union Road Transport Minister for focusing on road infrastructure of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said launch of so many road projects on a single day were unprecedented in the history of the state. Sarma appealed to Gadkari to take necessary measures to make the proposed ring-road in Guwahati a reality to which Gadkari, in his speech, said the same has his in-principle approval. Sarma also requested the Union Road Transport Minister to construct a 32-km long elevated corridor at Kaziranga aimed at reducing the number of fatalities among wild animals. Union Minister Gadkari in his speech said the elevated corridor would become a reality soon and detailed project report shall be prepared for the same. The Chief Minister expressed hope necessary steps will be taken to expedite the construction of a tunnel under river Brahmaputra connecting Gohpur in the North bank with Numaligarh in the South bank, said a statement issued by Assam government.
The Chief Minister also appealed to the Union Road Transport Minister to allocate Rs 500 crore from central fund for works being undertaken under Asom Mala scheme to which Gadkari announced that an amount of Rs. 600 crore has been approved.