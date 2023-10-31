Nitin Gandkari inaugurates, lays foundation of NH projects worth over Rs 17,500 crores for Northeast

Guwahati: Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 26 National Highway projects with an investment of more than Rs. 17,500 crores for the Northeast, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance interstate connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism. The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth. NH-515 in Dhemaji district will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, said an official statement.

NH-137 will enhance connectivity in the Dima Hasao region and provide an alternate route to Western Manipur. The Paikan to Guwahati airport section will facilitate the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Jogighopa in Assam. Additionally, the construction of new bridges will alleviate congestion and enhance trade, tourism, and socio-economic progress in the region.

Gadkari laid the foundation stones for the 4-laning/2-laning with paved shoulder of Tinsukia-Makum bypass with a project cost of Rs. 459 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Bogapani to Golai Gaon with Digboi bypass at a project cost of Rs. 357 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Golai Gaon to Ledo with Margherita-Ledo bypass at a project cost of Rs. 643 crore, 4-laning of Kandulijan Gaon – Simen Chapori road at a projected cost of Rs. 609 crore, 4-laning of Simen Chapori – Nagabang Gamsuk road at a projected cost of Rs. 562 crores, among others.