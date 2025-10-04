Bengaluru: Man booked for allegedly filming wife’s private moments, forcing sex with clients

<p>Bengaluru: A man has been booked by the Puttenahalli police for allegedly filming his wife’s private moments and for forcing her to have sex with others.</p>.<p>The complaint by the 35-year-old J P Nagar woman, filed on September 30, stated that her husband Syed Inam Ul-Haq installed a hidden camera in the bedroom at their house in Vinayak Nagar and recorded her without consent.</p>.Bengaluru: Man arrested for attacking women, snatching chains; accomplice absconding.<p>The woman said she married Syed on December 15, 2024, during which her family gave him a motorcycle and 240 grams of gold ornaments.</p>.<p>Two days after the wedding, Syed allegedly told her that he was already married and had relationships with 19 women.</p>.<p>She further said that without her consent, he recorded videos of her on his mobile phone and shared them with acquaintances abroad.</p>.<p>The woman alleged Syed forced her to have sexual relationships with some of his foreign clients, threatening to post the private content on social media if she refused.</p>.<p>She also named Ameen Baig, Syed Waseem Bokhari and Hina Kausar, who are related to her husband, in her complaint.</p>.<p>She said Bokhari behaved inappropriately with her during a family function, and that the four later forced her to sell her gold ornaments to buy a flat. When she refused, they allegedly assaulted her.</p>.<p>The police have booked the accused under relevant BNS sections, including voyeurism, and provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act. An investigation is underway, officials said.</p>