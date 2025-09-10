<p>Imphal: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe alleged Pakistan links of the wife of Congress leader Gaurav, "unearthed startling facts." </p><p>Sarma said the SIT constituted on February 17, submitted its report to him on Wednesday evening. Sarma said the SIT was formed to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates. </p><p>"During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation."</p>.Confident of being Indian, Hindu Bengalis of Assam did not apply for citizenship under CAA: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>Without taking the name of Gaurav and his wife of Elizabeth, a British national, Sarma further said, "The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national - who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament - in the larger nefarious activities of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Furthermore, the investigation also sheds light on how the Ministry of Interior, Government of Pakistan facilitated the visit of an Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Assam in their country." </p><p>Sarma said Assam government will examine the report of the SIT in detail and place it before the State Cabinet. "Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public." </p><p>The SIT formation became a political topic ahead of Assembly elections next year as Sarma said that Gaurav would have to go to jail after submission of the SIT report on September 10. </p><p>Reacting to this, Gaurav, who was made president of Congress' Assam unit in May, on Wednesday said Sarma made fabricated allegations and was trying to mislead the people. </p>