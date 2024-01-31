PETA India moves Gauhati High Court seeking a ban on buffalo, bulbul fights revived in Assam

After the 2023 ruling, the BJP-led Assam government issued some new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for allowing the buffalo and bulbul bird fight. On January 15, bulbul bird fight was organised at Hajo in Kamrup district while the buffalo fight was organised at Ahotguri in Nagaon district on January 16, as part of Bhogali Bihu celebrations, after nine years.

"An investigation into a buffalo fight held in Ahatguri in the Morigaon district on 16 January revealed that to instigate buffaloes to fight, their owners slapped them, pushed and shoved them, jabbed and struck them with wooden sticks, and pulled them by their nose-ropes to force them to approach other buffaloes. When fights were underway, some owners and handlers jabbed the buffaloes with wooden sticks and whacked them with bare hands to upset them further. The buffaloes locked horns and fought, sustaining bloody wounds to their necks, ears, faces, and foreheads – many had injuries all over their body. The fights lasted until one of the two buffaloes broke away and fled," PETA India said.

The PETA India further said an investigation conducted into a bulbul bird fight held at Hajo on January 15 revealed that red-vented bulbuls – who are protected under Schedule II of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 – were illegally captured and incited, against their natural instincts, to fight over food.

"It is reported that the birds were captured several days before the fight. Capturing protected wild birds is considered a form of hunting and is illegal. The birds are reportedly commonly drugged with marijuana and fed other intoxicating herbs, bananas, black pepper, cloves, and cinnamon to agitate them, then they are starved for at least one night before the fight."

"Buffaloes and bulbuls are gentle animals who feel pain and terror and don’t want to be forced into bloody fights in front of jeering crowds,” says PETA India Advocacy Associate Tushar Kol.

The High Court will hear the petition again on Thursday (February 1), PETA India said.