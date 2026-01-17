<p>Guwahati: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Narendra%20Modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Saturday took part in a roadshow from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Assam">Assam</a>’s Guwahati airport to Azara, commencing his two-day tour of the northeastern state.</p>.<p>During the four-km roadshow, Modi witnessed Assam's diverse ethnic culture amid cheers by people, who had lined up on both sides of the road.</p>.<p>The PM, during his stay, is scheduled to lay the foundation of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains.</p>.PM Modi launches rail and road projects worth over Rs 3,250 crore in West Bengal.<p>Modi was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here by Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, besides Chief Minister Himanta and senior officials of the state government.</p>.<p>Several platforms have been erected on the roadside for performances by hundreds of artistes from across the state, an official said.</p>.<p>The roadshow began from a round-about on National Highway-17 near the airport and will end at Azara.</p>.Congress holds first strategy session ahead of Assam polls, vows to unseat the 'most corrupt CM'.<p>Sarma, state BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Saikia and senior functionaries of the party joined Modi during the roadshow.</p>.<p>The PM is also scheduled to witness a Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' by 10,000 performers at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports Complex.</p>.<p>He will leave for Kaliabor on Sunday morning to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957-crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, and later virtually flag off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, and address a public meeting before leaving for West Bengal. </p>