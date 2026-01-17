<p>The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday imposed a fine of Rs 22.20 crore on IndiGo for massive flight disruption in December 2025. </p>.<p>“Following the large-scale delays and cancellations reported by M/s IndiGo during the period from 3rd to 5th December 2025—resulting in the cancellation of 2,507 flights and delays of 1,852 flights and causing inconvenience to over three lakh passengers stranded at various airports, on the directions of MoCA, a four-member Committee was constituted by DGCA to undertake a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances leading to the operational disruptions of M/s IndiGo,” a statement from the agency read.</p>