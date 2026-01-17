Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Gagan Thapa-led Nepali Congress urges unity, vows to prioritise Gen Z aspirations

The Himalayan nation's oldest and largest party, the Nepali Congress, on Wednesday formally split as negotiations between the two factions failed to reach an agreement over party reforms.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 15:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 15:43 IST
World newsNepal

Follow us on :

Follow Us