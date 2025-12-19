<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=narendra%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 15,600 crore in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Assam">Assam</a> on Saturday and Sunday. </p><p>This includes the inauguration of the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Guwahati">Guwahati</a>. </p><p>Spread over nearly 1.4 lakh square metres, the New Terminal Building is designed to handle up to 1.3 crore passengers annually. It draws inspiration from Assam’s biodiversity and cultural heritage under the theme “Bamboo Orchids”. </p>.Congress preparing for 2036 Assam assembly polls, conceded 2026, 2031 to BJP: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma .<p>The prime minister will also perform Bhoomipujan for Ammonia-Urea Fertilizer Project of Assam Valley Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited at Namrup in Dibrugarh. </p><p>The project is stated to be built with an estimated investment of over Rs. 10,600 crore and help meet fertilizer requirements of Assam & neighbouring states to reduce import dependence. </p><p>Modi will also pay tribute to martyrs at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon, Guwahati. </p>