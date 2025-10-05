Menu
Andhra government committed to resolve PHC doctors' demands: Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav

The minister assured that acceptable demands would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and suitable decisions would be taken after due discussion.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 07:08 IST
Published 05 October 2025, 07:08 IST
