Rahul Gandhi resumes 7th day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

Gandhi received bundles of Gamochas (Assam scarf) and other ethnic scarfs from the public. From the Barpeta New Bus Stand, the Yatra will continue with the Congress MP moving in his specially decorated bus.

"Then a padyatra will start from Harmohan Chakravarty Memorial Girls ME School in Abhayapuri to Abhayapuri College, followed by a public address," a Congress leader said.

After his morning break at North Salmara point in Bongaigaon, he will again resume the Yatra by car to Chalbana village in Dhubri district and address a public rally.

Gandhi will conclude his day by halting at Gauripur for the night.