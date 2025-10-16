<p>Guwahati: Amid efforts by the Opposition parties to corner the ruling BJP in Assam over investigation into Zubeen Garg's death, Congress on Thursday said the party leader Rahul Gandhi will meet the iconic singer's family in Guwahati on Friday, October 17. </p> <p>Gandhi is also scheduled to pay his tributes to Zubeen at Sonapur in the city's outskirts, where the singer was cremated on September 23. </p> <p>The Opposition parties incluiding Congress have been demanding that the investigation be handed over to CBI. The sudden death of the 52-year-old iconic singer in Singapore on September 19 has become a topic of politics ahead of Assembly elections slated early next year. They demand that those responsible for the circumstances leading to Garg's death while swimming in a sea must be punished.</p> <p>An SIT of Assam CID has been investigating into the case and have arrested seven persons in connection with the case. </p> .Zubeen Garg death: Singapore police to meet Assam police on Oct 21, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.<p>Gandhi's visit coincide with an online campaign and an agitation demanding justice to Zubeen's family and fans. </p> <p>Reacting to Gandhi's visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said, "He is coming after 28 days of the incident but I still welcome him. We expected a senior leader of the Congress, be it Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi to attend Zubeen's cremation but they did not come." </p><p><strong>"Basic motive unravelled"</strong></p><p>CM Sarma said the SIT have unravelled the "basic motive" of the case and is likely to submit a chargesheet by the end of November or early December. He, however, did not divulge details. </p><p>Sarma said a two-member team of the SIT will visit Singapore and will meet officials there on October 21. The Singapore authorities granted the permission after External Affiars Minister S. Jaishankar talked to authorities in the country. Sarma met Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday. He said the government also decided to appoint a special public prosecutor exclusively for Zubeen Garg death case.</p><p>Sarma further said the state Cabinet on Thursday decided to request Gauhati High Court to set up a fast track court for speedy trial of the case. </p>