Rahul Gandhi using 'body double' during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam CM

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Thursday that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has employed a 'body double' for his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
Sarma cited a news report and said that the Congress leader sits inside the coupe with others, while his 'body double' waves at the people outside.
Sarma, who has created hurdles for Rahul's Assam leg recently, said, “Rahul Gandhi who is visible to all in front of the bus is not real Rahul Gandhi. Rahul sits inside the coupe which has an accommodation of eight persons. The body double looks like Rahul Gandhi from a distance and people believe that Rahul Gandhi walks miles for Nyay. But Rahul Gandhi enjoys tea and snacks along with his close aides."
The alledged 'body double' is Rakesh Kushwaha who resembles Rahul Gandhi and hails from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, a News18 report reveals.
Reportedly, Rakesh has been a part of Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra since it was launched from Manipur's Imphal on January 14.
“I feel proud. I have always adored and followed Rahul ji as my leader since my Youth Congress days. My look got attention after I met Rahul Ji, in the first phase of the yatra. It is a moment of pride when my countrymen resemble me with Rahul Ji and on many occasions call me Rahul,” he said.
The Rahul-led yatra saw high drama with potshots being exchanged between the Congress leader and the Assam CM. The Assam Police also registered a case against Rahul and a few other AICC leaders, hours after the CM's orders to the DGP.
On Thursday, Sarma said that Congress was no longer a party of Gandhian philosophy and it was now driven by left-leaning character.
"The way they removed the barricades is not the character of Congress. I know Congress since I was in the party for 22 years," Sarma said.
Rahul Gandhi has travelled 833 km in 17 districts in Assam and was last in West Bengal.