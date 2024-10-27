Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Recruitment test for grade IV posts of Assam government underway amid internet suspension

The competitive examination under the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) is being held in two shifts in 28 districts
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 08:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 08:28 IST
India NewsAssaminternet servicesExam

Follow us on :

Follow Us