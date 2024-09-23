Schools in Guwahati closed for 4 days due to extreme heat

Guwahati: All schools in Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, have been ordered to close for four days starting Tuesday due to the prevailing extreme heat conditions.

As per the MET Department, the state capital recorded a maximum temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which was 5.9 notches above the normal. The minimum temperature was also 3.8 notches above the normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius.

In an official order, the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO) on Monday said various incidents of ill-health and fainting of students have been reported due to excessive heat and dehydration from multiple schools.