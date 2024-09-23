Schools shut in Assam's Kamrup Metro due to excessive heat, towns report record temperature

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday decided to shut all schools in Kamrup Metro district (including Guwahati) till September 27, after several students fell ill due to extreme heat and humidity levels.

At least four towns including the state capital Guwahati on Monday witnessed record maximum September temperatures disrupting normal lives. The temperatures in Assam on Monday hovered between 39.6 and 36.1 degree Celsius, which was between nine to seven degree celsius more than the normal temperatures.

The state had been witnessing an increase in temperature for the past four days but the situation turned worse on Monday. However, a little relief came at around 4.30pm when heavy rains lashed many parts of the state. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) here at Borjhar said light to moderate rain is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura in the next 24-hours.