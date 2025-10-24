Menu
Singapore Police to provide crucial evidence in Zubeen Garg case in 10 days: SIT

The two police forces deliberated on the investigation being carried out in the two countries and exchanged information related to the case.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 09:33 IST
Published 24 October 2025, 09:33 IST
