Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Train services restored in derailment-affected section of Northeast Frontier Railway in Assam

The first train to pass the site at Dibalong station was the SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express at 9:48 am, according to an NF Railway spokesperson.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 08:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 08:04 IST
India NewsRailwaysAssamNortheast Frontier Railways

Follow us on :

Follow Us