Train services restored in derailment-affected section of Northeast Frontier Railway in Assam

<p>Guwahati: Train services in the Northeast Frontier Railway's Lumding-Badarpur section, disrupted by the derailment of eight coaches of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam">Assam's</a> Dima Hasao district, was restored on Friday.</p>.<p>The first train to pass the site at Dibalong station was the SMVT Bengaluru-Agartala Express at 9:48 am, according to an NF Railway spokesperson.</p>.<p>"Train services through the affected site have been restored since this morning and there will be no further train cancellations in the section," he said.</p>.<p>However, the status of trains cancelled or rescheduled for Friday due to the derailment will remain unchanged.</p>.<p>Senior railway officials, including members of the Railway Board, have arrived at the site and investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the derailment.</p>.<p>Fortunately, there were no fatalities or major injuries reported from the incident, which occurred at 3:55 pm on Thursday.</p>.<p>An accident relief medical train reached the site from Lumding, accompanied by senior officers to oversee the rescue and restoration efforts.</p>.<p>As a result of the derailment, NF Railway cancelled the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Special train and the Rangiya-Silchar-Rangiya Express on Thursday, along with both corresponding trains on Friday.</p>.<p>Additionally, the Agartala–Firozpur Cantt Express has been short-terminated at Badarpur, the Sabroom–Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express at Maibong, and the Dullabcherra–Guwahati Express at New Haflong.</p>.<p>Other cancellations include the New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Special, Guwahati-Agartala Summer Special, Kamakhya–Anand Vihar Terminal Special, and Silchar-Guwahati-Silchar Express on Friday. </p><p>The Anand Vihar Terminal–Kamakhya Special scheduled for October 20 has also been cancelled, according to an NF Railway bulletin. </p>