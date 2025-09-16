<p>Guwahati: Two people died due to foods in Assam, which turned serious following incessant rainfall across the state in the past 48-hours.</p><p>More than 22,000 people remained affected in six districts: Biswanath, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and Sonitpur. </p><p>At least five rivers, Dikhou, Disang, Dhansiri, Barak and the Kushiyara rivers crossed the danger levels on Tuesday due to heavy rains, said a bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).</p><p>The neighbouring Nagaland on Tuesday started a helicopter service as communication on NH-29 connecting Dimapur with the state capital Kohima remained snapped due landslides.</p><p>A portion of the highway was washed away near Pagla Pahar on Sunday, completely disrupting vehicular movement. The 74km highway is considered as the lifeline for transportation in hilly Nagaland.</p>.Assam's Nagaon continues to witness flood, IMD predicts heavy rains at isolated places.<p>The ASDMA bulletin said 6,838 people were provided shelter in the six districts. The situation is likely to further deteriorate as heavy rains continue in most parts of Assam. Parts of the state capital Guwahati grappled with water logging and landslides prompting the administration to issue a general safety alert on Tuesday. </p><p><strong>Chopper service</strong></p><p>Nagaland transport department on Tuesday said helicopter service was started between Dimapur and 20 other locations in view of the current road condition. The services will be available between Monday to Friday, till improvement in the road condition, it said. </p><p>The fares per adult passenger will range between Rs. 1,625 to Rs. 3,900 while the same for medical evacuation will be between Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 65,000. Chattered chopper services will also be made available at fares ranging between Rs.1.2 lakh to Rs. 2.60 lakh. </p>