Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Two more arrested in connection with singer Zubeen Garg's death

Garg's musician Goswami and singer Amritprabha, who were present at the spot when the incident happened, were called for interrogation during the day and later arrested, police said.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 19:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 19:38 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us