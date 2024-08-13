Youths trying to form new militant outfit brought back to mainstream: Assam DGP

Guwahati: A group of youths attempting to form a new militant outfit have been brought back to the mainstream, a top Assam Police official said on Tuesday.
A cache of arms and ammunition has also been seized from their possession, he added.
Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh, in a post on X, said, "Another success for @assampolice. In Kokrajhar-Chirang forests, we've been able to intercept and bring out a group of 20 youths who had been trying to form a new militant group since last three/four months."
"They've listened to reason and come out and handed over the weapons held by them," he added.
The arms and ammunition recovered from them comprise six automatic rifles, four single-shot rifles, three pistols with magazine, five grenades, 54 rounds of AK rifle ammunition and nine rounds of pistol ammunition.
"Compliments to @KokrajharP for painstaking hard work. We strive to keep our state free of weapons & violence," the DGP added.
Published 13 August 2024, 07:24 IST