Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Patriotism for profit: How ‘integration events’ have become Kashmir’s new contract industry

The stated aim is “to promote national unity and awareness,” but officials familiar with the process admit that transparency is minimal.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 11:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 11:19 IST
India NewsJammu and Kashmirpatriotism

Follow us on :

Follow Us