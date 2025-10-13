<p>Guwahati: Worried over growing politics around the process of investigation, wife of singer Zubeen Garg, Garima Saikia Garg, demanded justice within 10 days. </p><p>Garg, who recently launched an online campaign named '#Justice for Zubeen', made the demand amid agitation programmes being lined up by both political and non-political organisations demanding justice to the family and the iconic singer's fans.</p><p>"We need Zubeen Garg Justice within 10 days," Garima posted on social media on Sunday night. </p><p>Garg made the demand hours after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday evening claimed that the forensic report on Zubeen's viscera samples provided a "specific direction" to the SIT probing into the singer's death in Singapore on September 19. The CM, however, did not disclose the contents of the report.</p>.Assam Police invites eminent personalities to discuss post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg.<p>The sudden death of 52-year-old Zubeen while swimming in the sea was initially believed to be an accident. But the case got a twist when his bandmate Sekhar Jyoti Goswami claimed that the singer was poisoned by his manager Siddharth Sharma and organiser of Northeast India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta. Zubeen was in Singapore to perform in the festival. </p><p>Sarma further said the SIT was making all efforts to bring all the 11 Assamese NRIs in Singapore, who were with Zubeen at the site, to join the investigation in Assam. Six NRIs have still remained away from the investigation, CM on Sunday said.</p><p>Reacting to Garima's demand, MP Gupta, the special director general of police and head of the SIT, told reporters here on Monday that the team was working "round the clock" to reach a "logical conclusion" in the case.</p><p>Meanwhile, All Assam Students' Union have decided to launch an agitation from Tuesday seeking justice to his family and the fans. The Opposition Congress on Monday reiterated their demand that the investigation be handed over to the CBI. </p><p>The BJP, on the other hand, alleged that the Opposition parties were politicizing the issue even as the SIT already made seven arrests and were "right on track" in their investigation.</p>