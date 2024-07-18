'Assault on culture': Congress slams order asking Muzaffarnagar eateries on Kanwar route to display owners' names

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday slammed as "an assault on India's culture" the Muzaffarnagar Police order asking eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names and said those who wanted to decide who eats what, will now decide who buys what from whom.

Hitting out at the BJP-RSS, the Congress also said the intention of such an order was to normalise economic boycott of Muslims.

Muzaffarnagar Police chief Abhishek Singh earlier on Monday said, "Preparations of Sawan month have started in the district. About 240 km of Kanwar Yatra route falls in the district. All the eateries, including hotels, dhabas and carts, on the route have been asked to display the names of their proprietors or those working on these shops." "This has been done to ensure that there should be no confusion among kanwariyas and no law and order situation arises. All are following this voluntarily," he told reporters.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the intention behind this is to find out who is a Hindu and who is a Muslim.