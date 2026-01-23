Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

‘This is how it began in Gujarat’: Modi signals BJP expansion in Kerala

He said that his party's win in Thiruvananthapuram civic body was a victory of the firm determination to liberate Kerala from the alleged corrupt rule of the LDF and UDF.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 08:06 IST
India NewsKerala NewsPM Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us