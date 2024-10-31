Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Cong's Ravi Raja resigns after poll ticket snub, likely to join BJP today
Hello readers! Political fireworks have taken a backseat for a short while in the poll-bound states as Diwali celebrations begun on Thursday. Meanwhile, the nomination exercise for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls ended on Tuesday with a total of 634 candidates filing their papers. In Maharashtra, rebels are causing trouble for both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. Over 100-150 rebels and Independent candidates are posing the threat of playing 'vote-cutters' in the assembly elections. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on elections.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: On MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "His son is contesting the elections so you can understand his mental state. This leader did not even allow PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to come to Maharashtra but now he has started praising… pic.twitter.com/X4dZQajYR9
In the high-stakes Maharashtra polls, the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray will witness a direct contest in 53 places of the total 288 seats in the state.
Majority of the clashes would be witnessed in the Mumbai-Konkan coastal belt and Marathwada region where they are in direct contest in 38 places. The polls will decide which is the original Shiv Sena -- the one commanded by Shinde or the one controlled by Thackeray, the son of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
With over 100-150 rebels and Independent candidates of different parties and many vote-cutters in fray for the Vidhan Sabha polls, the top leadership of the ruling Maha Yuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi scrambled for damage control as Maharashtra headed towards Diwali festivities and fireworks.