india

Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | Cong's Ravi Raja resigns after poll ticket snub, likely to join BJP today

Hello readers! Political fireworks have taken a backseat for a short while in the poll-bound states as Diwali celebrations begun on Thursday. Meanwhile, the nomination exercise for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls ended on Tuesday with a total of 634 candidates filing their papers. In Maharashtra, rebels are causing trouble for both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. Over 100-150 rebels and Independent candidates are posing the threat of playing 'vote-cutters' in the assembly elections. Stay tuned to DH for latest updates on elections.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 05:32 IST

Highlights
10:4931 Oct 2024

09:1131 Oct 2024

09:1131 Oct 2024

09:1131 Oct 2024

11:0231 Oct 2024

10:4931 Oct 2024

Senior Congress leader Ravi Raja, who is a key leader of the party in Mumbai and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, has tendered resignation.

He was ex Leader of the Opposition in the BMC. Raja is likely to join BJP on Thursday after being snubbed by party for Sion-Koliwada seat.

10:3831 Oct 2024

Sena vs Sena in Konkan, Marathwada

In the high-stakes Maharashtra polls, the Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray will witness a direct contest in 53 places of the total 288 seats in the state.

Majority of the clashes would be witnessed in the Mumbai-Konkan coastal belt and Marathwada region where they are in direct contest in 38 places. The polls will decide which is the original Shiv Sena -- the one commanded by Shinde or the one controlled by Thackeray, the son of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

09:1131 Oct 2024

Rebels in fray pose challenge to MVA, Maha Yuti

With over 100-150 rebels and Independent candidates of different parties and many vote-cutters in fray for the Vidhan Sabha polls, the top leadership of the ruling Maha Yuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi scrambled for damage control as Maharashtra headed towards Diwali festivities and fireworks.

09:1131 Oct 2024

634 candidates file nominations for 2nd phase of assembly polls

The nomination exercise for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls ended on Tuesday with a total of 634 candidates filing their papers, an election official said.

Published 31 October 2024, 03:58 IST
