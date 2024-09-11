Assembly Elections Updates: Afzal Guru's brother Aijaz to contest from Sopore in J&K
Afzal Guru's brother Aijaz to contest from Sopore in J&K
Convicted Afzal Guru's brother Aijaz Ahmed Guru will be contesting the J&K assembly elections 2024 from Sopore as an independent candidate, according to a report by The Times of India. Ahead of the polls, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Jammu border by resorting to unprovoked firing, injuring a BSF jawan.
Congress and its politics of appeasement will be given a resounding lesson, says BJP national spokesperson C R Kesavan
VIDEO | Here's what BJP national spokesperson CR Kesavan (@crkesavan) said on Congress MP and LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's comments in Washington about scrapping reservations.
There is no friendly fight proposal from BJP: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday denied that the ally BJP had proposed a friendly fight in 25 assembly seats in the state on which there is a tussle among the ruling alliance partners.
Congress’ strategy for upcoming polls: Livelihood & state-specific issues
With the party “comfortably placed” in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir and facing “a little tough” electoral battle in Jharkhand, the Congress strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections will be to focus its narrative on livelihood and state-specific issues and not fall for polarising agenda.
BJP state chief seeks re-election in Nowshera ahead of J&K assembly polls
Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, seeking re-election from Nowshera assembly constituency of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, is facing a major challenge from his former party colleague Surinder Choudhary.