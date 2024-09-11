Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections Updates: Afzal Guru's brother Aijaz to contest from Sopore in J&K

Hello readers! The BJP had released its second list of 21 candidates and AAP too, released its second and third list of 20 candidates for the Haryana assembly polls on Tuesday. Stay tuned to DH for all the latest updates on assembly elections across the nation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 03:20 IST

Highlights
08:2311 Sep 2024

08:1811 Sep 2024

08:1811 Sep 2024

08:1811 Sep 2024

08:2311 Sep 2024

Convicted Afzal Guru's brother Aijaz Ahmed Guru will be contesting the J&K assembly elections 2024 from Sopore as an independent candidate, according to a report by The Times of India. Ahead of the polls, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Jammu border by resorting to unprovoked firing, injuring a BSF jawan.

08:1811 Sep 2024

08:1811 Sep 2024

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday denied that the ally BJP had proposed a friendly fight in 25 assembly seats in the state on which there is a tussle among the ruling alliance partners.

08:1811 Sep 2024

With the party “comfortably placed” in Haryana, Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir and facing “a little tough” electoral battle in Jharkhand, the Congress strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections will be to focus its narrative on livelihood and state-specific issues and not fall for polarising agenda.

08:1811 Sep 2024

Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina, seeking re-election from Nowshera assembly constituency of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, is facing a major challenge from his former party colleague Surinder Choudhary.

Published 11 September 2024, 02:58 IST
