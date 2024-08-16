Assembly polls in J&K after 10 years, 3-phase elections from Sept 18; Haryana votes on Oct 1

New Delhi: Assembly elections will return to trouble-torn Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of ten years with the Election Commission on Thursday announcing a three-phased polls from September 18 that will enable people to choose a government after the bifurcation of the state into two union territories and scrapping of special status.

Haryana with 2.01 crore voters will also go to polls along with Jammu and Kashmir but in one phase on October 1 as the Election Commission decided to decouple Maharashtra, which went to polls with the north Indian state in 2019, owing primarily to the security requirements needed for conducting polls in the union territory.

The dates for Jammu and Kashmir polls to 90 seats will be September 18, September 25 and October 1 and the counting of votes for both the states will be on October 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told a press conference. Twenty-four seats will go to the polls in the first phase in Jammu and Kashmir, which has a total of 87.09 lakh voters, while the second and third phases will have 26 and 40 seats respectively.