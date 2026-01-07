<p>New Delhi: The 102 MPs who got elected in the last three consecutive <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a> elections have recorded a 110 per cent rise in their average assets between 2014 and 2024 with an analysis showing that BJP MP Mukesh Rajput witnessing a 12,821 per cent rise, the highest, in his assets from Rs 7.25 lakh to Rs 9.29 crore in ten years.</p><p>Union Minister C R Patil is the only MP, who won thrice, saw his assets decreasing – from Rs 74.47 crore to Rs 39.39 crore or a 47 per cent slide. </p><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw his assets growing by 82 per cent from Rs 1.65 crore to Rs 3.02 crore during the period while Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi witnessed a 117 per cent jump in his assets from Rs 9.40 crore to Rs 20.39 crore, according to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). </p>.Congress sets up new assets and properties dept, appoints ex-MP Vijay Inder Singla as in-charge.<p>Modi was one of the 65 BJP MPs, whose average growth in assets was 108 per cent, while Rahul was only one of the eight Congress MPs, whose average growth clocked 135 per cent, the ADR report said.</p><p>Currently, there are 103 MPs who were elected since 2014 but the ADR analysis was based on affidavits filed by 102 lawmakers. The 2019 Lok Sabha affidavit data of Devendra Singh alias Bhole Singh, BJP MP from Akbarpur, was unavailable and excluded from the analysis.</p><p>The report showed that Rajput’s assets rose from Rs 7.25 lakh in 2014 to Rs 9.36 crore in 2019 but had declined to Rs 9.29 crore in 2024.</p><p>The average assets of the 102 MPs were Rs 15.76 crore, Rs 24.21 crore and Rs 33.13 crore in 2014, 2019 and 2024 respectively. The average asset growth for these 102 re- elected MPs, between the Lok Sabha Elections of 2014 to 2024 is Rs 17.36 crore or 110 per cent in ten years.</p>.MP ex-constable found in possession of Rs 8 crore moveable assets, including Rs 234 kg silver.<p>If one takes the proportion of growth, BJP's Dharambir Singh follows Rajput as he saw a rise of 8,021 per cent in his assets from Rs 14.24 lakh to Rs 11.42 crore. BJP's Chava Vindo Lakhamshi (1,163 per cent -- Rs 56.18 lakh) and Saumitra Khan (2,477 per cent -- Rs 11.97 lakh to Rs 2.96 crore) were other MPs whose assets rose in huge numbers proportion wise.</p><p>Shrimant Udayanraje Pratapsinhamaharaj Bhonsle of BJP declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 162.51 crore -- Rs 60.60 crore to Rs 123.12 crore or 268 per cent. </p><p>Assets of BJP's Poonamben Maadam followed Bhonsle with an increase of Rs 130.26 crore -- from Rs 17.43 crore to Rs 147.70 crore or 747 per cent while YSR Congress' PV Midhun Reddy's assets rose by Rs 124.25 crore -- from Rs 22.59 crore to Rs 146.85 crore or 550 per cent.</p><p>The MPs with lowest rise in assets were elections Congress’ Kodikkunnil Suresh, who saw modest rise of Rs 20.60 lakh or 16 per cent – from Rs 1.32 crore to Rs Rs 1.53 crore and Trinamool’s Prasun Banerjee, who saw his assets rising by a meagre Rs 3.19 lakh or 3 per cent – from Rs one crore to Rs 1.03 crore.</p>.Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Average increase of 43% in assets of 324 MPs recontesting polls, ADR report shows.<p><strong>Re-elected MPs and assets (2014-2024)</strong></p><p>Avg Assets of 102 MPs in 2014: Rs 15.76 crore</p><p>Avg Assets of 102 MPs in 2019: Rs 24.21 crore </p><p>Avg Assets of 102 MPs in 2024: Rs 33.13 crore </p><p>Avg Growth in 10 years: Rs 17.36 crore or 110 per cent</p><p>MPs and Rise in Assets between 2014 and 2024</p><p>Hema Malini – Rs 178.2 crore to Rs 278.93 crore / 57 per cent</p><p>Nishikant Dubey – Rs 15.56 crore to Rs 74.69 crore / 380 per cent</p><p>Supriya Sule – Rs 113.9 crore to Rs 166.51 crore / 46 per cent</p><p>Shashi Tharoor – Rs 23.02 crore to Rs 56.06 crore / 143 per cent</p><p>Nitin Gadkari – Rs 15.37 crore to Rs 28.03 crore / 82 per cent</p>