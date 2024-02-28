JOIN US
india

At least two dead as train runs over passengers in Jharkhand

Search operation is on and the toll might increase.
Last Updated 28 February 2024, 15:33 IST

Jamtara: At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Jamtara sub-division police officer (SDPO) M Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia area in Jamtara district when some passengers got down from the train from the wrong side.

"A local train coming on another line hit them," he said.

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.

(Published 28 February 2024, 15:33 IST)
