<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> MP Nishikant Dubey claimed on Wednesday that there are at least 150 books that expose the Nehru-Gandhi family's "deceit, corruption and immoral relationships".</p><p>Sharing brief details about some of the books, including those banned, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader pitched for a discussion in the Lok Sabha on those at a time when the Congress and other opposition parties have held Parliament "hostage" for three days over former Army chief M M Naravane's unpublished book.</p><p>"I urge the speaker (Om Birla) to allow a discussion on these published books, which have the story of what happened before 2014 and how that harmed the country. A big section of people is not aware of these books," Dubey told a press conference in the Parliament House complex.</p><p>"These books contain the history of the Nehru-Gandhi family's deceit, corruption and immoral relationships that made the country suffer," he added.</p><p>BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who is also the party's chief whip in the Lok Sabha, was present with Dubey when he addressed the press conference.</p><p>Citing Army rules and the Constitution, Dubey said the defence ministry's approval is required for publishing any book written by an officer.</p><p>"The defence ministry did not give permission. Naravane himself said India did not suffer any loss (during a recent border conflict with China)," he said.</p><p>But the Congress and other opposition parties have held Parliament "hostage" over Naravane's book, which is yet to be published, Dubey added.</p><p>"We follow all the rules and procedures. We cannot do a discussion (in Parliament) on anything which we can not authenticate. I will urge the Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi, that you also follow the rules and procedures," he said.</p>