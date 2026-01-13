<p>Peshawar: Four members of a local peace committee were gunned down by unknown assailants on Tuesday in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.</p><p>The incident took place in the province's Bannu district bordering North Waziristan.</p><p>Unknown gunmen killed the peace committee members after ambushing them near the Mazang Chowk of the district.</p><p>Police and security forces rushed to the scene after the incident and cordoned off the area, launching a search operation to trace the attackers.</p>.Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected drones from Pakistan spotted along IB, LoC.<p>The bodies of those killed were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.</p><p>Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces. </p><p>On Monday, at least six policemen, including a senior officer, were killed in a blast targeting a police vehicle in the province. A passerby who was critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries later.</p>