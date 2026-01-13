<p>Barabanki (UP): Rashtriya Lok Dal (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=RLD">RLD</a>) state secretary Afsar Ali was shot at and critically injured by his nephew over an alleged property dispute in Loharhar village, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Ali, who lives with his family in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lucknow">Lucknow</a>, had come to his native village to attend the last rites of an acquaintance in a neighbouring village, they said.</p>.<p>According to the police, after returning from the cremation, Ali was sitting and talking with villagers near a shop in the village when his nephew, Ubaid, arrived and fired at him with a country-made pistol. The pellets hit Ali in the chest, leaving him seriously injured.</p>.UP: RLD leader Shahzeb Rizvi resigns over party's support for Waqf bill.<p>Hearing the gunshot, villagers rushed to the spot and Ali was immediately taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Lucknow, where his condition remains critical, police said.</p>.<p>Following the incident, an additional police force was deployed in the village.</p>.<p>Circle Officer Fatehpur Jagatram Kanojia inspected the spot and questioned family members.</p>.<p>Kanojia said preliminary investigation suggests that the incident was linked to an old property dispute.</p>.Uttar Pradesh: Man arrested with 18 kg charas worth Rs 9 cr seized at India-Nepal border.<p>A case has been registered and the accused, Ubaid, has been arrested and is being interrogated, he said.</p>.<p>Station House Officer Krishnakant Singh said the accused confessed during questioning that he had a long-standing land dispute with his uncle and carried out the attack due to personal enmity.</p>.<p>A case has been registered against four persons and further investigation is underway, he added.</p>.<p>Ali has been active in politics for a long time and currently serves as state secretary of the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal, police added. </p>