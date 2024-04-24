Attribution fundamental to climate litigation, say lawyers; scientists urge data, modelling fixes

Shashank Pandey, a research fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, New Delhi, said, "Attribution will constitute the basic underpinning of the claims. All claims under this new right have to backed by scientific evidence, as seen in the recent European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) rulings. Else there will be no restriction to the nature of claims made."

The ECHR on April 9 ruled against the Swiss government, saying it had violated its citizens' human rights by failing to do enough to combat climate change.