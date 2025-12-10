<p>Spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya, often known on the internet as "Pookie Baba", has made religious explanation for the origin of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=australia">Australia</a> that has now gone viral on social media. </p><p>A video on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=instagram">Instagram</a> shows Aniruddhacharya explaining that Australia dates back to Ramayana, when Lord Rama defeated Ravana in Lanka. </p>.Disha Patani’s father backs Khushboo's remarks on Aniruddhacharya; family gets security after firing at home.<p>In the video titled 'Reality of Australia', the spiritual leader says in Hindi, “When the battle of Ram-Ravan finished, swords were left behind because the soldiers were killed, the people of Lanka were killed."</p><p>He continues to say that crores of people died during the war, including one lakh sons and nearly one and a quarter lakh grandchildren of Ravana. He continued, “Think about it. One lakh sons of Ravan, one and a half lakh grandchildren of Ravan, and soldiers of Ravan were there? All the soldiers were killed. So everyone’s swords, everyone’s weapons, went into the garbage, didn’t it?"</p><p><strong>'Australia was Astralay'</strong></p><p>Aniruddhacharya goes on to mention that a massive pile of weapons was created in Lanka after the war, adding that Lord Rama was worried about Ravana or Meghnath's sword could be misused. </p><p>"Ram ji asked his army to keep the weapons at that place. So, when they kept the weapons at the armoury, that came to be known as Australia," he explained.</p>.<p><strong>Social media reacts</strong></p><p>The video, which has over 7 million views saw the comments section being flooded with sarcastic jibes. </p><p>One user said, “Tabhi main soch raha hun ki Australia wale cricketers bat ko talwar ki tarah chalate hai jaise Ramayan mein talwarein chalti thi."</p><p>“Ek din Ram ne Hanuman ko bola JaPan leke aa," another joked.</p><p>Another comment said, “Justice For Australia."</p><p>“Ab wahi astra Travis head ko mil gya hai baba," a user said, referring to Australian opener Travis Head.</p><p>Another added, ‘Aur iPhone Ka Aavishkaar Newton Ne Kia’.</p>