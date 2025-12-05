DHiE Expressions 2025: Teamwork, wordplay define Day 2

<p class="bodytext">Day 2 of DHiE Expressions 2025, organised by Deccan Herald in Education (DHiE), in association with the Bal Bhavan Society, brought together around 250 students for two language-focused events — Word Winder and Spell Bee. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The morning began with Word Winder, a team-based word-building game played by groups of five. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Sanjay Arbatti, Senior Advisor, Programme/Project Management at HOYT Games, who observed the rounds, described the atmosphere as “electric”, noting that children grasped the rules quickly and showed strong coordination. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Spell Bee, conducted by Arul Mani, Dean, School of Languages at St Joseph’s University, tested the precision and composure of individual participants. Six teams were represented by one student each.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Words such as ‘hedgehog,’ ‘largesse’, and ‘jettison’ proved tricky as rounds progressed. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Students said the competition helped them improve vocabulary, observation and focus. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Teachers accompanying the students observed that DHiE Expressions offered something that classroom practice alone could not — experiential learning under real-time pressure, participation in competitive but supportive environments, and exposure to peers beyond their own <br />schools. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Word Winder rounds, in particular, showed how quickly children could adapt to unfamiliar formats, learning from their mistakes and shifting strategy within minutes. Meanwhile, the Spell Bee revealed the depth of vocabulary knowledge students carried and how effectively they could rise to the challenge when their confidence was tested. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The blend of strategy-based gaming and individual spelling performance created a balanced programme that engaged different kinds of learners. </p>